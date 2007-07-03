LEGO Transformers Optimus Prime Set Goes On Sale Tonight

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Earlier this month, LEGO unveiled a partnership with Hasbro on a Transformers G1 Optimus Prime (10302) set that will arrive on June 1st. The official details for the upcoming Transformers LEGO set can be found below, but the big news is that LEGO Optimus Prime features 19 points of articulation that allow the figure to transform from robot mode to truck mode without the need to rebuild. That's a pretty big deal as it is a very rare capability for LEGO sets.

As noted, the 1508-piece LEGO Creator Expert Optimus Prime set is based on the G1 character, which goes back to 1984 with the original Transformers toy line and animated TV series. It will include The Autobot Matrix of Leadership which can be stored in the chest, an Energon Cube, an Energon Axe, an Ion Blaster, a jetpack, an optional waist panel and a placard for display. In truck mode, Optimus measures over 5.5 in. (15 cm) high, 10.5 in. (27 cm) long and 4.5 in. (12 cm) wide. In robot mode, the model stands over 13.5 in. (35 cm) tall.

The Transformers Optimus Prime LEGO 10302 Set will be available to order right here at he LEGO Shop at 9pm PST / 12am EST tonight May 31st / June 1st priced at $169.99. You'll want to be ready and waiting at launch time because we expect this set to be hugely popular with LEGO fans and Transformers collectors, so it seems unlikely that the first batch of LEGO Optimus Prime sets will last through the night.

Senior Designer at the LEGO Group, Joseph Patrick Kyde, says about the collaboration: "It has been an honour and joy to work together with Hasbro to develop a LEGO version of Optimus Prime! I am excited to see these two toy companies come together for the first time to celebrate the leader of the Autobots. Optimus Prime has become a pop culture symbol of courage, selflessness, and great leadership as well as an awesome toy that embodies the problem-solving and creativity skills that both companies value so much. It's been a wonderful and challenging task to bring him to life using LEGO bricks, especially making sure that he can shift modes without disassembly and stay true to his signature look and style."