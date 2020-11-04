Walmart's Major Black Friday 2020 Deals Begin Today

Walmart's first installment of proper Black Friday 2020 deals are kicking off today, November 4th. Indeed, the term "Black Friday" is less about a specific date this year than it is about distinguishing a retailer's best holiday deals over several weeks leading up to Christmas.

With that in mind, Walmart is rebranding their Black Friday offerings as "Deals for Days" events that take place across three events in November. Here's how it works:

Walmart Black Friday Deal Start Times

Walmart's first Deals for Days Black Friday event starts today, November 4th, at 4pm PT (7pm EST) with online deals, followed by a second round of online deals on November 7th at 12am EST. You'll be able to find deals on toys, electronics and home products here at Walmart after the launch.

Walmart's second online Deals for Days Black Friday event begins online on Wednesday, November 11 at 7pm EST with a second batch of deals dropping online on Saturday, November 14 at 12am EST.

The final Walmart Deals for Days event takes place on Wednesday, November 25th at 7pm EST with new deals hitting at 12 am EST on the 27th.

The Best Walmart Black Friday Deals: Sneak Peek

Top Deals for November 4th:

Top Deals for November 7th:

Top Deals for November 11th:

Top Deals for November 14th:

Walmart's Black Friday sneak peek deals for November 25th and November 27th haven't been revealed at the time of writing, so stay tuned for more. Note that retailers like Best Buy, Amazon, and Target have also been running Black Friday deals on a continuous basis. You can shop Amazon's Holiday deals here, Best Buy's Black Friday deals here, and Target's deals here.

