Walmart Black Friday 2022 Round 2: Here Are The Best Deals

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Walmart is launching the second round of their Black Friday 2022 deals today, November 14th with an event that features huge discounts on a wide range of tech and toys from brands like Apple, Google, TCL, Roku, Marvel, Star Wars, and LEGO. The event begins at 4pm PT / 7pm ET for the general public here at Walmart.com. However, if you are a paid Walmart+ member, you'll be able to jump into the sale early starting at 9am PT / 12pm ET. Note that the deals are not open to Walmart+ members on a 30-day trial. You can sign up for a Walmart+ membership right here. In addition to unlimited free shipping, the membership also includes a subscription to Paramount+, member savings on fuel, and more.

You can get a sneak peek at the deals that will be up for grabs in Walmart's latest Black Friday Deals for Days 2022 event right here. Some of the best deals from the sale include the following:

Walmart Black Friday 2022 Tech Deals:

Walmart Black Friday 2022 Toy Deals:

When are Walmart's Black Friday Deals Events?

If you miss out on Walmart's early Black Friday 2022 events, don't worry. There will be three additional events launching in the coming weeks. The official schedule is listed below.

Event 1 (Deals begin online Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. ET and continue in stores Nov. 9): Walmart+ Early Access runs 12 p.m. ET – 7 p.m. ET on Mon., Nov. 7.

Event 2 (Deals begin online Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. ET and continue in stores Nov. 16): Walmart+ Early Access runs 12 p.m. ET – 7 p.m. ET on Mon., Nov. 14.

Event 3 (Deals begin online Nov. 21 at 7 p.m. ET and continue in stores Nov. 25): Walmart+ Early Access runs 12 p.m. ET – 7 p.m. ET on Mon., Nov. 21.

Cyber Monday (Nov. 28): Walmart will close out a month of incredible savings with its Cyber Monday event.

Charles Redfield, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer for Walmart U.S., had the following to say about this year's Black Friday events:

"Black Friday has evolved over the years from a single day to an entire season and is without a doubt the most anticipated shopping event of the year. Our customers are counting on us more than ever to help them find the season's best gifts while delivering incredible savings like only Walmart can. That's why we continue to challenge ourselves to offer an unparalleled Black Friday experience each year, giving customers more of what they love – more opportunities to shop even bigger savings on Walmart's best assortment of gifts, easily and conveniently, online or in our stores."