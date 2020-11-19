When is Black Friday 2020: Start Times for Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, and More

Black Friday is generally regarded as biggest shopping day of the year in U.S.,and it normally happens on the day after Thanksgiving, November 27th. However, Black Friday has expanded in recent years for big retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and Target, and it looks as though 2020 might end up changing the tradition forever.

In reality, the biggest shopping day of the year generally happens in the days just before Christmas, but the term "Black Friday" still holds a lot of marketing weight. So, Black Friday has become less about a specific day of the year, and more about a means of grouping a retailer's best holiday sales. That having been said, if you're wondering exactly when Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, Target, and GameStop will launch their best Black Friday deals, you'll find all of the answers below - from start times to the offerings in their Black Friday ads.

When Do Black Friday 2020 Deals Start?

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced retailers to rethink their Black Friday approach by spreading their big Black Friday deals throughout the month of November. They're also going all-in with online sales to prevent crowds in stores.

Still, the Amazons and Walmarts of the world need to deliver something special around November 27th since that's what customers expect. With that in mind, here's a breakdown of what some of the biggest retailers have planned for the period between November 20th and Black Friday, November 27th:

Amazon Black Friday Deals

Amazon's best Black Friday deals for 2020 are set to launch on Friday, November 20th and run through Black Friday, November 27th. They'll be taking their recent Prime Day deals to the next level with discounts on their Echo (including 2020 models), Fire TV, Kindle, and Ring devices. There will also be tons of deals on TVs, gaming gear, toys, and more.

You can check out a sneak peek of the Amazon Black Friday deals right here. When they go live, you'll be able to find them here on Amazon's Black Friday deal hub.

Walmart Black Friday Deals

Walmart has been offering their Black Friday deals in chunks this year, with "Deals for Days" drops happening on November 4th, 7th, 11th, and 14th. The final drops will happen Wednesday, November 25th at 7pm EST with new deals hitting at 12 am EST on the 27th. You can take a peek at what's coming via Walmart's Black Friday ad.

Best Buy Black Friday Deals

Best Buy has been offering new Black Friday deals on a daily basis, and some of the deals from their Black Friday 2020 ad are available right here, right now. However, they are planning to open up all of their Black Friday / Cyber Monday deals on the following dates:

Sunday, November 22nd

Thursday, November 26th (Online Only)

Saturday, November 28th

GameStop Black Friday Deals

GameStop is in the midst of their Black Friday Countdown deals, which run through November 21st. You can shop those deals right here. The Countdown sales will be followed by a Black Friday Early Deals event which will run from November 22nd to November 25th.

GameStop will get into their big Black Friday deals online starting on November 25th at 6pm PST (9pm EST) and in-store on Black Friday proper - November 27th. The deals will run through November 29th. You can check out GameStop's Black Friday ad right here.

Target Black Friday Deals:

Like the other retailers on this list, Target has been dropping Black Friday sales all month long, but their Black Friday Deals Week will kick off on November 22nd and run through November 28th. You can shop Target's Black Friday ad right here. These offers will be available online and in stores.

