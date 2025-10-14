LEGO Speed Champions Back to the Future Time Machine Set Is Up For Pre-Order, and It’s Super Affordable

If you want the ultimate LEGO Back to the Future DeLorean time machine set, Walmart has the 1872-piece #10300 set on sale for $170, which is 30% off the list price. A nice discount for sure, but it can’t compare with the price of the new Back to the Future Speed Champions #77256 set that LEGO announced today.

Indeed, the latest addition to the LEGO Speed Champions lineup is the Back to the Future time machine which can be pre-ordered here on Amazon and here at LEGO for only $27.99 with a release date set for January 1st. It will be a very quick build at only 357 pieces, and it will come with different Marty McFly and Doc Brown minifigures than the main set, which were based on their looks from Back to the Future Part II. In the Speed Champions set, they are sporting their classic red vest and lab coat looks from the first film.

The minifigures can be placed inside the cockpit and, like the larger set, the time machine can be configured into more than one mode from the films. In this case, the time machine can be built in the form from the first film (complete with lightning hook) or in flying mode (complete with Mr. Fusion) from Back to the Future Part II. Additional details include the flux capacitor, time calculator, OUTATIME license plate, and more.

Honestly, this BTTF Speed Champions set looks amazing, and for only $27.99 they’ll probably fly off the shelves (because they don’t need roads). Even if you own the #10300 set, this will be worth picking up for the alternate minifigures alone, which offer the option of a display more aligned with the original film.

Note that Back to the Future is celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2025, and we expect to see tributes right down to the last second of the year. In fact, just this morning Fisher-Price launched their Little People BTTF Collector figure set, which sit between LEGO minifigures and Funko Pops in terms of size, which makes them perfect for discreet displays.