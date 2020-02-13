Exclusive Clip: Eat, Brains, Love

Gunpowder & Sky have provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive first look at a new clip from Eat, Brains, Love, a teen zombie horror love story hailing from writers Mike Herro and David Strauss, who have written for One Tree Hill and The CW's football drama All American. The film centers, as you might expect, on a teenage couple, one of whom is a zombie. Jake Stephens was always an average, fly-under-the-radar guy. The kind of guy who would never catch the attention of an insanely popular girl like Amanda Blake-or a psychic teenage government agent like Cass. But one day during lunch, Jake's whole life changed. He and Amanda suddenly locked eyes across the cafeteria, and at the exact same instant, they turned into zombies and devoured half their senior class.

Now Jake definitely has Amanda's attention-as well as Cass's, since she's been sent on a top-secret mission to hunt them down. As Jake and Amanda deal with the existential guilt of eating their best friends, Cass struggles with a growing psychic dilemma of her own-one that will lead the three of them on an epic journey across the country and make them question what it means to truly be alive. Or undead.

You can check out the clip below, in which you can see what happens when teenage hormones come together with somebody who's just gone full Romero (to borrow a phrase from our favorite romantic zombie comedy, iZombie). It isn't pretty. In addition to iZombie, this has become more and more a thing in recent years, as the zombie craze of the last decade has started to turn somewhat introspective, giving us undead people with personalities on shows like The Santa Clarita Diet and in movies like Warm Bodies and Anna and the Apocalypse.

Gunpowder & Sky’s horror brand ALTER, DIGA Studios and Full Fathom Five announced today that teen zombie horror film, Eat, Brains, Love, hits select theaters across the country and simultaneously makes its global debut on iTunes, Amazon, FandangoNOW, Google Play, Microsoft Xbox, Sony Playstation, Vudu and Redbox, on Friday, February 14th.

Starring Jake Cannavale (Nurse Jackie) as ’Jake’, Angelique Rivera (American Crime) as ‘Amanda’, Sarah Yarkin (American Horror Story) as ‘Cass’ and Alex Stage (“Cloak & Dagger”) as ‘Kyle’ and directed by Rodman Flender (Idol Hands, “Scream: The TV Series”), Eat, Brains, Love is a gory and funny zombie-rom-com based on the living dead road trip novel by Jeff Hart.

