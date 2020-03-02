Jason Blum Blames Netflix for Revealing Invisible Man Plot in the Trailer

Quite a few horror fans complained when the trailers for the new Invisible Man movie were released online, saying that the footage gave away entirely too much of the plot. This isn't exactly true, as films are about so much more than a potential plot twist or reveal, but people have been frustrated by this sort of trailer nonetheless. According to Jason Blum, who produced Invisible Man, Netflix is a major reason why a lot of these trailers have to be more revealing than the filmmakers would prefer them to be.

One fan recently tagged Blum on Twitter to complain about the Blumhouse Productions trailers that show too much, like Invisible Man. The fan said that they've stopped watching trailers until after they've seen the movie and that they were baffled to see what was revealed in Invisible Man's trailer. Blum responded to the fan and explained that trailers need to show a lot in order to get people into theaters.

"I wish we didn't have to do that but there is almost no other way to tear people away from Netflix and all the great choices they have at home," Blum wrote. "So you have my sincerest apologies and maybe in future your idea to watch our trailers after you've seen our movies is a good one!"

I wish we didn’t have to do that but there is almost not other way to tear people away from Netflix and all the great choices they have at home. So you have my sincerest apologies and maybe in future your idea to watch our trailers after you’ve seen our movies is a good one! — Jason Blum (@jason_blum) March 1, 2020

With the introduction of streaming services like Netflix, it has become a little harder to convince people to go out and spend money at a movie theater, especially for a film that isn't part of a major franchise. Blum's films have often been able to beat that system, however, as Blumhouse funds less expensive projects that turn into box office hits.

So while the trailers for movies like Invisible Man may frustrate some viewers, the process utilized by Blum and his company certainly works. Invisible Man only cost $7 million to produce and wound up making $29 million domestically in its opening weekend, turning it into an instant money-maker for Blumhouse.

Invisible Man, directed by Leigh Whannell and starring Elisabeth Moss, is now playing in theaters.

