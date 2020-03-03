ABC's The Brides Pilot Adds Three New Stars

The 2020 pilot season just got very interesting, with the news that Gina Torres will be starring in The Brides, a Dracula-inspired pilot that is in the works at ABC. The Firefly and Suits star already got people genuinely hyped for the potential series -- and now we know who will be starring alongside her. According to TVLine, Katherine Reis, Chris Mason, and Sophia Tatum have all been cast in series regular roles in The Brides, which hails from Riverdale creators Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Greg Berlanti. The series is described as a "sexy contemporary reimagining" of the Dracula mythos, which will follow three of his wives.

Reis, whose work includes Claws and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, will play Lili Stevens, an aspiring singer and the youngest of Dracula's brides. Her relationship to a news reporter threatens to tear apart her marriage to her ‘sisters,' and in her former life, she braved the streets of Jack the Ripper’s London, until being ‘rescued’ by Dracula.

Mason (Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, The Resident), will play Roland Grant, a mogul who goes head-to-head with Cleo (Torres) in real estate. With secret ties to Dracula, Roland has a personal stake in the destruction of the Brides.

Tatum (I Am Not Okay With This), will play Justine Strang, a model who crosses paths with Dracula's middle bride, Renee Pelagie. Renée soon takes this young, hungry, aspiring model under her wing, unaware that Justine may have a past with Dracula as well.

The Brides is described as "a sexy contemporary reimagining of Dracula", which will center on a trio of female leads and include strong horror elements. The project is being hailed as "a vampire soap about empowered, immortal women and the things they do to maintain wealth, prestige, legacy -- and their nontraditional family". While this is essentially the same pitch from when the project was at NBC, the new approach will reportedly lean "stronger into horror and sexuality as it reimagines the classic vampire characters".

The Brides is a co-production between ABC Studios and Warner Bros. Television, the latter of which has overall deals with Aguirre-Sacasa and Berlanti. Maggie Kiley, who previously worked on Riverdale, Katy Keene, and American Horror Story, will direct the pilot episode.

(Photo: Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images, Dave Benett/WireImage, Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

What do you think of the latest cast members of The Brides? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.