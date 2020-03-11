Emily Blunt Spoofs A Quiet Place Part II With Hilarious "A Quiet Plane" Parody

Living a world that has been overrun by monsters that hunt by sound and force you to adopt a life of near-silence is a nightmarish situation, but if those same rules were applied to a flight, it sounds more like a dream come true. While a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, actress Emily Blunt unveiled a spoof of the A Quiet Place series the depicts an airline with a zero-tolerance policy on sounds of any kind, including phone conversations, crying babies, or even flight attendants themselves. Check out the spoof above and see A Quiet Place Part II when it hits theaters on March 20th.

In the new film, "Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path."

The release of the original film in 2018 resulted not only in financial and critical success, earning $341 million worldwide and sitting at 95% positive reviews on aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes, but the premise of the film also became a cultural phenomenon. The role of sound in the film, or the lack thereof, was so integral to the storytelling, that director John Krasinski did a few editing passes that were completely devoid of sound.

"On the first day or two [of post-production], I was going through different sounds with my editor to equalize it out, and I just said, 'Hit mute.' And we hit mute for what might have been five weeks," Krasinski shared with The New York Times. "The first cut and the second cut were all done without one ounce of sound. I needed to be able to connect with these characters without anything else."

He added, "Even on silent, there was so much communication happening. I didn't think our movie would be so commercially accepted because the only other time I've seen someone do a movie with no spoken dialogue is Paul Thomas Anderson at the beginning of There Will Be Blood. That first 12 to 14 minutes where Daniel Day-Lewis doesn't speak was a huge touchstone for me."

A Quiet Place Part II lands in theaters on March 20th.

