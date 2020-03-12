Celebrate Friday the 13th With 24-Hour Franchise Marathon on SYFY

Other than Halloween, there are few dates that horror fans look forward to more each year than the occasional Friday the 13th, as it offers them the opportunity to celebrate one of their favorite slasher franchises, with SYFY making things a little bit easier by broadcasting a 24-hour marathon of Friday the 13th movies tomorrow. March 13th might not be the date on which the events of the original 1980 Friday the 13th took place, as that narrative took place in June, but with no new film in the franchise in a decade, fans will take any opportunity they can get to celebrate the iconic series.

The schedule of the marathon is as follows:

12 a.m. ET - Friday the 13th

The reopening of Camp Crystal Lake spells murder and mayhem for a group of sexually promiscuous counselors.

2 a.m. ET - Friday the 13th Part III

Killer Jason terrorizes teens (Dana Kimmell, Paul Kratka, Tracie Savage) and a biker gang.

4 a.m. ET - Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter

Hockey-masked Jason goes after another batch of teens (Kimberly Beck, Peter Barton, Corey Feldman) at Crystal Lake.

6 a.m. ET - Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan

Hockey-masked slasher Jason (Kane Hodder) follows a Crystal Lake teen (Jensen Daggett) and her friends on a cruise to New York.

8 a.m. ET - Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood

A psychic teen's (Lar Park Lincoln) psychiatrist (Terry Kiser) sends her and her mother (Susan Blu) to Crystal Lake, home of hockey-masked Jason.

10 a.m. ET - Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives

Teenage Tommy (Thom Mathews) meets masked-killer Jason, brought back by a lightning bolt at the lake.

12 p.m. ET - Friday the 13th Part V: A New Beginning

Teens (Melanie Kinnaman, Shavar Ross) flee and use a chain saw against someone wearing slasher Jason's hockey mask.

2 p.m. ET - Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter

4 p.m. ET - Friday the 13th: Part III

6 p.m. ET - Friday the 13th: Part II

Mrs. Voorhees' son Jason is waiting when another load of teens (Amy Steel, John Furey, Adrienne King) tries to make a buck at Camp Crystal.

8 p.m. ET - Friday the 13th

10 p.m. ET - Friday the 13th: Part II

With original writer and director currently in a legal battle in regards to ownership of the rights to the franchise, a new film in the series won't be arriving anytime soon, with this marathon allowing us to look back at the franchise's accomplishments.

You can check out SYFY's official schedule for local listings.

