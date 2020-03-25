Stuart Gordon: Fans and Filmmakers Mourn the Re-Animator Director

The news hit today that Stuart Gordon, direct of cult horror films such as Re-Animator and From Beyond, has died at age 72. The Chicago-born director was best known for his films, but his career spanned significant work in theater as well. He founding the Organic Theater Company alongside his wife, Carolyn Purdy-Gordon. The company debuted such works as David Mamet's Bleacher Bums and Sexual Perversity in Chicago. He also co-created the Honey, I Shrunk the Kids franchise, producing the original film's sequel and directing an episode of the television spin-off show. He directed an adaptation of Mamet's Edmond in 2005, which starred William H. Macy. His other films include Fortress, Castle Freak, and King of the Ants.

In recent years, Gordon has worked in the Los Angeles theater scene. He directed Nevermore…An Evening with Edgar Allen Poe starring Re-Animator's Jeffrey Combs. He directed Re-Animator: The Musical and wrote the companion book. He won an award for directing Taste, about a man who agrees to let another man eat him.

Gordon is survived by his wife, daughters Suzanna, Jillian and Margaret Gordon, four grandchildren and his brother, David George Gordon. Members of the film community have taken to social media to pay tribute to Gordon.

Photo by Pool CATARINA/VANDEVILLE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images