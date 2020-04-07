Horror Fans Get in Heated Debates Over Franchise "Keep Three" Meme

You've no doubt seen the latest meme making the rounds this week wherein a grid of nine related choices are presented and you're then prompted to only be able to choose three. Star Wars, '90s Nickelodeon cartoons, and so many more are being put up against each other and now the Sophie's Choice game has come to the world of horror. It all started when esteemed horror magazine Fangoria tweeted the meme, saying "you can only keep 3," posting a photo that includes: Carrie White from Brian De Palma's Stephen King adaptation, Michael Myers from the Halloween franchise, Freddy Krueger from A Nightmare on Elm Street, Leatherface from The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, Regan MacNeil from The Exorcist, Jason Voorhees from the Friday the 13th series, Chucky from Child's Play, Ghostface from Scream, and Samara/Sadako from The Ring/Ringu.

you can only keep 3: pic.twitter.com/mHTjZkyAwB — FANGORIA (@FANGORIA) April 6, 2020

This has naturally divided the horror community with the majority of replies noting a love for the slasher villains, mostly Michael, Freddy, Jason, and Chucky. Some love is out there for Texas' own Bubba and California's Ghostface, but the support of the slashers runs deep on Twitter dot com apparently. Sadly there was little love for 70s classics like Carrie and The Exorcist which are almost assuredly greater than their 80s counterparts.

