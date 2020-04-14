Season Premiere of The Last Drive-In With Joe Bob Briggs to Feature Chris Jericho

Joe Bob Briggs has hosted multiple live-streaming events for Shudder, which includes an entire season of his series The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs, with one of the joys of the experiences being how many surprises the host has in store for viewers, but Shudder has confirmed that wrestling icon Chris Jericho will be joining the festivities of the Season Two premiere of the series. There are still plenty of surprises in store for fans, as the event will kick off with a double feature of unannounced movies, featuring Briggs' signature wit and wisdom. The Season Two premiere airs on Shudder on Friday, April 24th at 9 p.m. ET.

“Chris Jericho is the most exciting wrestling personality to befriend horror since Rowdy Roddy Piper co-hosted They Live with me on TNT years ago,” Briggs shared in a statement. “In fact, Jericho may be the most famous wrestler in the world right now, not to mention lead singer for a metal band that charted on Billboard with an anthem that thousands of arena fans know by heart. I’m gonna share the hosting chair with Chris so that he can go wild on a '70s horror classic he’s been crazy about since high school. He’s a world class athlete, podcaster, actor, musician — he’s really a one-man bundle of pop-culture fun — and on April 24th he’s gonna prove that he’s also a drive-in kind of guy.”

Jericho added, "When Joe Bob Briggs asked me to come watch a movie featuring butt darts, brain-sucking, backgammon for digits, a maniacal mini-Oates AND a dick dog, I said: what time and what trailer park!”

Horror fans know Briggs from his stints hosting Joe Bob's Drive-In Theater and MonterVision, with 2018 marking his triumphant return to hosting with a 24-hour marathon on Shudder that was meant to be the personality's sendoff. The event was so popular that, not only did Briggs return for holiday specials, but also the development of this weekly series.

After the success of the series' debut season, it was renewed for a follow-up season, with Briggs having hosted a variety of special one-night events for Shudder in the months since his weekly series concluded. Given the current coronavirus pandemic, horror fans have been turning to social media to keep conversations going about the genre, with this new season being the perfect thing to unite fans.

Tune in to the season premiere of The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs on Friday, April 24th at 9 p.m. ET.

