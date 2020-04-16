Motherland: Fort Salem - Milestones Breaks Down the Action-Packed Wedding Day (Exclusive)

✖

Last night's episode of Motherland: Fort Salem was its most exciting yet, not only because it featured some surprising reveals about Scylla and where she directed her devotion, forcing her to make her true allegiances clear, but it also had some of the most intense fight scenes audiences have seen in the series. In the featurette above, you can learn more about the intensity of pulling off some of episode's most brutal combat scenes, while the featurette below explores the emotional twists and turns for the show's heroes. You can tune in to new episodes of Motherland: Fort Salem on Wednesdays on Freeform.

Created by Eliot Laurence (who also created Claws), Motherland: Fort Salem is set in an alternate, present-day America where witches ended their persecution 300 years ago by cutting a deal with the U.S. government to fight for their country. The series follows three young women from basic training in combat magic into terrifying and thrilling early deployment. In this world, the traditional roles of gender and power are flipped with women on the front lines, the fight looming and terrorist threats that are strikingly familiar to our world, but with supernatural tactics and weapons.

In the series, Taylor Hickson (Deadly Class) portrays Raelle, a reluctant recruit with major authority issues whose mother recently died in the line of duty. Jessica Sutton (The Kissing Booth) is Tally, a kind, strong-willed and curious witch who enlisted despite her mother’s passionate disapproval. Ashley Nicole Williams plays Abigail, an unquestionably alpha, smart, driven, and courageous witch who hails from the upper echelons of military witch society and is excited to be joining the ranks of the witches’ army. Amalia Holm (Playground) rounds out the young witch recruits, playing Scylla, a playful yet dark and mischievous recruit who is not what she appears to be. Demetria McKinney (The Saints and Sinners) plays Anacostia, a tough but wryly humorous drill sergeant whose chief concern is keeping the young recruits alive through basic training. Lyne Renee (Deep State) plays General Sarah Alder, the highest-ranking officer in the Armed Forces and the only leader witches have ever known.

Tune in to Motherland: Fort Salem's on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET and come back to ComicBook.com each week for exclusive content celebrating the series.

