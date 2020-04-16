The Hunt Home Video Details Released

Blumhouse Productions' The Hunt was originally set to land in theaters last fall, only for its political themes to be misinterpreted by social media to cause a major uproar, delaying its release indefinitely. Last February, the film earned a new release date, only for the film to land in theaters in March just as theaters around the world were closing due to the coronavirus pandemic. The film was then made available to rent in your home for a premium price, with the film finally earning an official home video release, which brings with it a number of special features. The Hunt hits Digital HD on May 26th and Blu-ray and DVD on June 9th.

In this subversive satire, a group of elites gather for the very first time at a remote Manor House to hunt ordinary Americans for sport. But the elites' master plan is about to be derailed because one of The Hunted, Crystal (Betty Gilpin, Glow), knows The Hunters' game better than they do. She turns the tables on the killers, picking them off one by one as she makes her way toward the mysterious woman (two-time Oscar winner Hilary Swank) at the center of it all.

The film's special features are as follows:

Crafting The Hunt

Death Scene Breakdowns

Athena vs. Crystal: Hunter or Hunted?

The film comes from director Craig Zobel, who previously delivered audiences Compliance, which was based on the true story of a man who impersonated a police officer and, over the phone, convinced a woman to interrogate, strip-search, and restrain an employee under the suspicion of theft. Despite the film's roots in reality, it was considered one of the more controversial movies screened at the 2012 Sundance Film Festival.

Despite his track record, Zobel previously confirmed that he doesn't personally set out to make films whose goal is to antagonize audiences.

"I think with filmmaking, you make these things because you want people to see them, so I'm happy that people feel like they're at least part of the conversation," shared with ComicBook.com earlier this year. "I certainly am not walking around scratching my chin going, 'What is the next controversial thing I can make a movie out of?' That's certainly not the way I'm operating at all. But it's just happened to be that this has happened a few times, and I'm also still processing what that means. Like, 'Huh.' I get interested in these things and this wanting to make something that elicits a reaction."

The Hunt hits Digital HD on May 26th and Blu-ray and DVD on June 9th.

