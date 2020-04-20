It Follows Star Weighs in on Her Interest in a Sequel

Genre fans are excited to see actress Maika Monroe in the new Quibi series The Stranger, as her starring roles in projects like The Guest and It Follows have made her a favorite in the horror community, but as far as whether we'll ever see her return for any It Follows continuation, the actress is staying tight-lipped about those potential prospects. After the film's initial debut, its success generated excitement from both fans and distributor Radius-TWC over the potential to explore the film's compelling mythology, though there have been no recent updates from writer/director David Robert Mitchell about a follow-up film.

"I would absolutely love to work with David again. That would be a dream, but, you know, we'll just have to wait and see," Monroe shared with ComicBook.com when asked about a sequel.

In the film, after Jay (Monroe) goes on a date with a boy that leads to sex, she is horrified to learn she was taken advantage of in a supernatural scheme. Due to their sexual encounter, Jay is now that target of an entity with the ability to take the appearance of anyone, whose sole mission is to kill. The only way to slow it down is to have sex with someone, who will then become the main target of this creature, which could potentially buy you time. Not comfortable creating a massive body count, Jay aims to neutralize this monster no matter what it takes.

Between Monroe's performance, Mitchell's visual style, Disasterpiece's score, and allegories of transitioning into adulthood, the film is largely considered one of the most effective genre experiences of the past decade. Between that film's accomplishments and her work in The Guest, many fans pegged Monroe as the next new horror icon back in 2014.

"It's been a crazy ride. Being a part of It Follows, there's so many movies that have changed the horror genre, but I know that It Follows is such a massive influence and this change of the genre, which was so cool to be a part of, and so many people really connected with that film," the actress recalled of the experience. "For me, with these projects, all I can do is give the most honest performance and I don't look at it necessarily as a horror film or thriller or this or that. It's just me really falling into this character and bringing as much truth as I can so that people can really fall into the story."

In The Stranger, an unassuming young rideshare driver (Monroe) is thrown into her worst nightmare when a mysterious Hollywood Hills passenger (Dane DeHaan) enters her car. Her terrifying, heart-stopping ride with the stranger unfolds over 12 hours as she navigates the seedy underbelly of Los Angeles in a chilling game of cat and mouse.

The Stranger is now available on Quibi. Stay tuned for details on the possible future for It Follows.

Would you like to see a sequel to It Follows? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!

ComicBook Nation Podcast -- In this latest episode, we discuss the big wave of wrestler releases at WWE, Agents of SHIELD's return, and PETA's big ask of Marvel in Thor 4! ! Listen & Subscribe!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.