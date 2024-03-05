Final Destination 6 Officially Starts Filming, Gets New Title

More than a decade after the last sequel, a new Final Destination is finally filming, as confirmed by producer Craig Perry. Not only did the filmmaker confirm that shooting had begun on the sixth chapter, he also confirmed that the title for the new movie is Final Destination: Bloodlines. In a social media post, the filmmaker admitted that this had been the planned title for years, and while last year saw the release of Pet Sematary: Bloodlines, the sequel aims to keep the title for the time being. Final Destination: Bloodlines doesn't currently have a release date, though is expected sometime next year.

Perry shared on social media, per Bloody Disgusting, "After a long, hard slog through the pandemic and the strikes, Day One is finally in the can. 2025 will mark the 25th anniversary of the release of the first installment in the franchise. To honor the occasion with another worldwide theatrical release (in IMAX, no less) is a rare and wonderful thing. I'm wholly grateful for the opportunity, and humbly appreciate the sublimely talented team that has worked so hard to bring this to life. See you next year! P.S. I know, I know -- Pet Sematary: Bloodlines. But this is the title we've had for three years, and we're keeping it... for now."

Despite how recently the Bloodlines subtitle was used, Pet Sematary is far from the first franchise to utilize the term, as films like Hellraiser: Bloodline, Wrong Turn: Bloodlines, and Tremors: Bloodlines have also embraced the phrase.

Filmmakers Zach Lipovsky and Adam B. Stein have been tapped to direct the film while Lori Evans Taylor and Guy Busick are on board to write the script, which will reportedly focus on a group of first responders. Even with filming having started, no official casting details have been released.

While the new film isn't expected to be a reboot of the idea, series creator Jeffrey Reddick shared back in 2022 that the project will bring fresh ideas to the franchise.

"I will say that it's not just going to be another kind of 'we set up a group of people, they cheat death, and then just death gets them.' And there's one wrinkle that we kind of added to every movie to kind of like change it up a little bit: this one is... a true Final Destination movie, but it doesn't follow that kind of formula that we've kind of established... I think I can say that much," Reddick shared with Dread Central.

