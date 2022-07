Army of Darkness Launches on 4K Blu-ray In Collector's and SteelBook Editions

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Earlier this year Lionsgate Home Entertainment unveiled The Evil Dead Groovy Collection 4K UHD Blu-ray box set, which included The Evil Dead, The Evil Dead II, and the entire Starz Ash vs Evil Dead television series (Blu-ray only). The absence of the 1992 Army of Darkness film was certainly disappointing, though it wasn't surprising given the well documented rights issues with the De Laurentiis Company. The good news is that you can finally complete the set thanks to Shout Factory, who have released Army of Darkness on 4K Blu-ray in a Collector's Edition and SteelBook variants.

Details about the new Army of Darkness 4K Blu-rays are scarce at this point, but we do know that the limited edition SteelBook has an awesome cover design and can be pre-ordered here on Amazon for $44.98 with a release date set for September 27th. The standard 4K Blu-ray is also available to pre-order on Amazon for $39.98 with the same release date. Note that you won't be charged until the Blu-rays ship, and you'll automatically get any discounts that occur during the pre-order period.

If you missed out on the The Evil Dead Groovy Collection 4K UHD Blu-ray box set, you can reserve a copy here on Amazon now for $59.99 (25% off). A breakdown of the special features can be found below.

THE EVIL DEAD 4K BLU-RAY + BLU-RAY

Audio Commentary with Writer-Director Sam Raimi, Producer Robert G. Tapert, and Star Bruce Campbell

THE EVIL DEAD DVD

One by One We Will Take You: The Untold Saga of The Evil Dead

The Evil Dead: Treasures from the Cutting Room Floor

Life After Dead: The Ladies of The Evil Dead

The Ladies of The Evil Dead Meet Bruce Campbell

Unconventional

At the Drive-In

Reunion Panel

Discovering The Evil Dead

Make-Up Test

Trailer

TV Spots

EVIL DEAD II 4K BLU-RAY + BLU-RAY

Bloody and Groovy, Baby! — Tribute to Sam Raimi's Evil Dead II

Audio Commentary with Writer-Director Sam Raimi, Actor Bruce Campbell, Cowriter Scott Spiegel, and Special Makeup Effects Artist Greg Nicotero

Swallowed Souls: The Making of Evil Dead II

Cabin Fever: Behind the Scenes of Evil Dead II

Road to Wadesboro: Revisiting the Shooting Location with Filmmaker Tony Elwood

Evil Dead II: Behind the Screams

The Gore the Merrier

Still Galleries

Audio Commentary

"ASH VS EVIL DEAD" THE COMPLETE COLLECTION BLU-RAY

Season 1:

Inside the World of Ash

How to Kill a Deadite

Best of Ash

Audio Commentaries

Season 2:

Season 2 First Look

Inside the World of "Ash vs Evil Dead"

Up Your Ash

Women Who Kick Ash

Puppets Are Cute

Dawn of the Spawn

Bringing Henrietta Back

The Delta

How To Kill a Deadite

Fatality Mash-Up

Audio Commentaries

Season 3:

Season Overview

Inside the World of "Ash vs Evil Dead"

Audio Commentaries

TECHNICAL SPECS

Subtitles:

The Evil Dead: English, Spanish, English SDH



Evil Dead II: Spanish, French, German, English SDH



Ash vs Evil Dead: Spanish, French, English SDH (Spanish and French Seasons Two and Three only)

4K Blu-ray Audio:

The Evil Dead: English 5.1 Dolby TrueHD



Evil Dead II: English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio, Spanish 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio, French 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio, German 2.0 Mono DTS-HD Master Audio



PLUS: DOLBY VISION

Blu-ray Audio:

Ash vs Evil Dead: English 7.1 Dolby TrueHD, Spanish 2.0 Dolby Surround, French 5.1 Dolby Audio (French Seasons Two and Three only)

Don't forget that Evil Dead Rise is expected to arrive at some point in 2022. You can keep tabs on the production right here.