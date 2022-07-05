Army of Darkness Launches on 4K Blu-ray In Collector's and SteelBook Editions
Earlier this year Lionsgate Home Entertainment unveiled The Evil Dead Groovy Collection 4K UHD Blu-ray box set, which included The Evil Dead, The Evil Dead II, and the entire Starz Ash vs Evil Dead television series (Blu-ray only). The absence of the 1992 Army of Darkness film was certainly disappointing, though it wasn't surprising given the well documented rights issues with the De Laurentiis Company. The good news is that you can finally complete the set thanks to Shout Factory, who have released Army of Darkness on 4K Blu-ray in a Collector's Edition and SteelBook variants.
Details about the new Army of Darkness 4K Blu-rays are scarce at this point, but we do know that the limited edition SteelBook has an awesome cover design and can be pre-ordered here on Amazon for $44.98 with a release date set for September 27th. The standard 4K Blu-ray is also available to pre-order on Amazon for $39.98 with the same release date. Note that you won't be charged until the Blu-rays ship, and you'll automatically get any discounts that occur during the pre-order period.
If you missed out on the The Evil Dead Groovy Collection 4K UHD Blu-ray box set, you can reserve a copy here on Amazon now for $59.99 (25% off). A breakdown of the special features can be found below.
Don't forget that Evil Dead Rise is expected to arrive at some point in 2022. You can keep tabs on the production right here.