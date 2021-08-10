Mondo Releasing Dario Argento's The Bird With the Crystal Plumage Soundtrack on Vinyl

✖

Just as beloved for their narrative twists and turns and their compelling visual flair, Dario Argento films are just as iconic for their soundtracks, with Mondo confirming today that they will be releasing the soundtrack to his giallo film The Bird with the Crystal Plumage on vinyl. One of Argento's earlier films, it marked a partnership with iconic composer Ennio Morricone, with this new release being limited to 1,500 units. This new pressing of The Bird with the Crystal Plumage soundtrack on vinyl will be going on sale this Wednesday, August 11th at the Mondo Record Shop beginning at 12 p.m. CT.

Per Mondo, "Fanatics of '70s Italian gialli take note...

"Behold the veritable smorgasbord of sounds from Ennio Morricone's score to Dario Argento's debut film, The Bird with the Crystal Plumage (a.k.a. L'uccello dalle piume di Cristallo) [1970]. Considered one of the giallo genre's gold standards, Maestro Morricone's stunning sonic work is a masterful accompaniment to the knife-wielding images on the screen. This colorful, yet dark, score features il maestro's trademark scat vocal harmonies, beautiful melodies, and mandatory sinister themes – perfect music for this wonderfully stylistic Giallo masterpiece.

"The first of Argento's 'animal trilogy' series, the music on The Bird with the Crystal Plumage is a lovely mix of string-infused bossa to the tenser, instrumentally sparse passages that Morricone does so well. Just be sure to handle the piumaggio cristallino with care (we suggest wearing your black gloves).

(Photo: Mondo)

"Music by Ennio Morricone. Artwork by Luke Insect. 2x140 Gram Crystal Clear Vinyl housed inside a mirror board gatefold sleeve. One-off pressing of 1500 units. $35"

One of the defining voices of Italian horror, Argento has long impressed audiences with his musical partnerships, which includes not only Morricone but also frequent collaborations with Goblin. After years away from the horror genre, Argento claimed last year that he was enlisting Daft Punk to score his latest project.

“They are my admirers, they know all my cinema,” Argento revealed to Repubblica about the duo's involvement, per The Film Stage. “They heard from French friends that I was shooting a new film and called me [to say], ‘We want to work with you.'”

However, since these comments were made, Daft Punk has broken up, so it's unclear if the two musicians will collaborate with Argento on the new project under different aliases or if the plans for the collaboration have been scrapped entirely.

You can grab the soundtrack to The Bird with the Crystal Plumage on Wednesday, August 11th at the Mondo Record Shop beginning at 12 p.m. CT.

Will you be adding the soundtrack to your collection? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!