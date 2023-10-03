The Ring Collection 4K Blu-ray Box Set Is On Sale Now

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

With Halloween right around the corner, studios are working overtime to get Blu-ray hardware out to fans, and the latest example is The Ring Collection from Scream Factory. It packages The Ring (2002), The Ring Two (2005) and Rings (2017) together in a 4K Ultra HD set. It also comes in a slipcase featuring the iconic image of the demon Samara Morgan crawling out of the TV.

Details about special features on release were not available at the time of writing, but pre-orders are live here on Amazon for $89.98 with a release date set for December 12th (so it's really early for Halloween 2024 then?). Note that the set will likely get a discount during the pre-order period. If that happens, you'll automatically get the lowest price.

The Ring first debuted as a novel in 1991, with a film adaptation hitting Japan in 1998 that would introduce countless movie-goers to the creepy story of a videotape that will kill viewers seven days following its run time. The latest North American movie to follow the cursed tape arrived via Rings in 2017, which is the last time that Samara, the Western equivalent of Sadako, hit the silver screen. North America has some serious catching up to do when it comes to the Eastern portrayal as eight movies featuring Sadako have been released, including an entry that saw The Ring franchise crossing over into the realm of The Grudge, as the movie monsters fought against one another.

Synopsis for The Ring: "It sounds like just another urban legend -- a videotape filled with nightmarish images leads to a phone call foretelling the viewer's death in exactly seven days. Newspaper reporter Rachel Keller (Naomi Watts) is skeptical of the story until four teenagers all die mysteriously exactly one week after watching just such a tape. Allowing her investigative curiosity to get the better of her, Rachel tracks down the video and watches it. Now she has just seven days to unravel the mystery."