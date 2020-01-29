Ryan Reynolds Skips Super Bowl Commercial For Cellphone Company but Offers Free Service During The Game

Last year it was revealed that Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds was taking his business prowess to a new level, purchasing an ownership stake in the mobile phone company Mint Mobile. Ahead of the Super Bowl this Sunday, Reynolds has revealed he and his company have opted not to shell out the money for an ad during "The Big Game" and instead have taken their ad money elsewhere. Reynolds revealed that while he did buy an ad in the New York Times for Mint Mobile, the company will be eat the cost of one of a Super Bowl ad in favor of a different kind of promotion, offering a free trial of their service to newcomers, naturally all tied to the game itself on Sunday.

"On Sunday, some companies will spend over $5 million dollars to advertise in a game so expensive I can't even mention its name lest we summon its army of lawyers," Reynolds wrote in Mint Mobile's NY Times ad. "As the new owner of Mint Mobile, that's a HARD no. Mint offers premium wireless service for just $15 dollars a month, so we could literally give away over 300,000 months of free service and still save money. And that's exactly what we're going to do. Sign up for Mint Mobile after kickoff and before the final whistle, and get 3 months of Mint Mobile service free."

This decision comes after Mint Mobile previously debuted a Super Bowl commercial during the 2019 game with a divisive ad that depicted "Chunky Style Milk," which grossed out some viewers but certainly got attention after it aired.

You can visit the site of Reynolds' company and their new promotion by clicking here. In total, new users that sign up with this creative promotion will save $45 over the course of three month. After the three month free window closes, users will then be charged the full price for the service.

Developed in 2016, Mint Mobile offers "premium wireless" prices for users across the US for as little as $15 a month. With Mint Mobile's Bring Your Own Phone (BYOP) program, customers can get Mint Mobile service instantly on their unlocked phone or they can buy the latest iPhone or Android with Mint Mobile Service, directly from www.MintMobile.com.

As for Reynolds' other line of work on the big screen, it's unclear when he will next suit up again as the Merc with a mouth, though the actor previously revealed that the third Deadpool movie is in development with Marvel Studios with "the whole team" developing the sequel. Reynolds can next be seen in Free Guy and The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard later this year.

