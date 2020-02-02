Super Bowl 2020: The New Jake From State Farm Has Viewers Freaking Out
State Farm took the internet by storm at the start of Super Bowl 2020 debuting not only a sequel to their famous "Jake from State Farm" ad but by introducing a new Jake into the equation. The first commercial using the gag of a late-night phone call with the character debuted in 2011 to widespread acclaim and based on the reactions, State Farm has another hit on their hands. We've collected some of the best reactions to the new spot from the insurance agent below along with the new State Farm "Back in the Office" Super Bowl ad in case you missed it!
Since its debut, the "Jake" ad campaign has become incredibly popular for State Farm and has spawned its own series. The character of Jake became so popular that it was turned into a social media viral marketing draw (Jake profiles); unofficial merchandise was released referencing the ad; and the memes and gifs kept it alive on the Internet for years thereafter - including a 2015 hoax about the "real life Jake" having been murdered in a violent crime of passion.
Super Bowl 2020 sees the San Francisco 49ers taking on the Kansas City Chiefs in Miami, look for even more hilarious Super Bowl commercials and outlandish reactions as they unfold.
THEY BOUGHT BACK THE JAKE FROM STATE FARM COMMERCIAL LETS GOO— NRG Vraxooo (@Vraxooo) February 2, 2020
Me after they replaced Jake from state farm with a black Jake from state farm #SuperBowlLIV pic.twitter.com/m50AdaI2BV— Wyolkens_ (@wyolkens) February 2, 2020
Hot take: The Jake from State Farm ad is better than almost every ad you will see in the next four hours.— Oh THAT Guy (@NathanWurtzel) February 2, 2020
I’m just happy that they remade the Jake from State Farm commercial! Made my night! #SuperBowlLIV #SBLIV #PepsiHalftime #SuperBowl2020 @StateFarm— Aidan (@hoodienuggets) February 2, 2020
The new Jake from State farm tho👀— not krystal (@underground_grl) February 2, 2020
JAKE FROM STATE FARM CAME BACK— michelle (@bigLea_) February 2, 2020
BRO THEY BROUGHT BACK JALE FROM STATE FARM pic.twitter.com/aXBiouf0Ju— 🔥S.R𝕠𝕪 🔥 (@Dr_1up) February 2, 2020
JAKE FROM STATE FARM IS BACK!!! pic.twitter.com/egXLmVPbnL— Andu12 (@PartyTyme3000) February 2, 2020
I love Jake from State Farm. Glad he was brought back for the Super Bowl #adworkers #ADPR4300— Victoria Kurzynski (@v_lynn2000) February 2, 2020
State Farm rlly just had to bring this back right after I stopped hearing “what are you wearing Jake from state farm” everyday https://t.co/2EaZX2y1jU— Jake (@JacobKelts) February 2, 2020
