What Time Is Super Bowl LIV?

At long last, it's Super Bowl Sunday, the biggest game day of the year. Tens of thousands of fans have descended upon Miami to attend Super Bowl LIV, this year's NFL Championship content between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. While various Super Bowl-related programming will be available on sports television throughout the day, the Big Game itself kicks off at 6:30/5:30 p.m. Central time.

Fox is carrying the game this year, having last carried the game in 2017 between the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons. The official Fox pregame shows will begin at 12 p.m. CT.

Fox will carry the game next in 2023 after CBS (LV, 2021) and NBC (LVI, 2022) each get a chance to host. This year's game will be called by long-time Fox play-by-play announcer Joe Buck and his partner, color analyst — and Hall of Fame quarterback — Troy Aikman. Erin Andrews and Chris Myers have been tapped to serve as sideline reporters while former NFL official Mike Pereira will be in the booth as an on-call rules analyst.

As of now, the game appears to be a fairly even matchup between the two teams, with Vegas giving the Chiefs (12-4) a slight edge over the Niners (13-3). Chiefs' coach Andy Reid is appearing in his second Super Bowl as a head coach, last appearing in Super Bowl XXXIX with the Philadelphia Eagles. Super Bowl LIV is the first appearance in the Big Game as head coach for San Francisco's Kyle Shanahan. Shanahan's only other appearance came in Super Bowl LI as offensive coordinator for the Falcons.

The Super Bowl LIV halftime show features the star-studded line up of Jennifer Lopez and Shakira while Demi Lovato is scheduled to sing the National Anthem ahead of the game.

Cover photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images

