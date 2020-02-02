Frank's RedHot and Donnie Wahlberg Are Playing Spin the Bottle on Super Bowl Sunday

Super Bowl Sunday is officially upon us, which gives people a great excuse to kick back and enjoy some food. If you're not interested in tuning in to the actual game, Frank's RedHot is offering some very specific counterprogramming. The fan-favorite hot sauce company is celebrating the big game - as well as its own 100th anniversary - with a digital version of Spin the Bottle. The event, which will be held through Frank's RedHot's Twitter live stream, will serve as an Internet game show for fans -- and will opt for dares, nervousness, and surprises as opposed to smooching.

Tune in on Twitter on Feb. 2 at 6:30 PM EST for a chance to win $36.5K and other 🔥 prizes. Reply to the prompts with #FranksSweepstakes for a chance to win.

No purchase necessary. Must be US/DC or CA (except Quebec) resident age 21+. Prizes and Rules:https://t.co/8uq29cE638 pic.twitter.com/sthSerMYFT — Frank's RedHot (@FranksRedHot) January 28, 2020

Frank's RedHot's contest will also offer plenty of chances for fans to win limited-edition saucy prizes. These will include perfectly-named prizes such as a "Too Hot to Handle Candle", a "Chicken Wing Bling Ring", and something called "The Hottest Cooler". You can also win a chance to get your name printed on a custom bottle of Frank's RedHot. The grand prize for the event will be $36,500, which is $1 for every day that Frank's has been around.

If that wasn't enough, the live stream is expected to feature an appearance from one of Frank's biggest fans -- Donnie Wahlberg. So if you've spent decades dreaming about playing Spin the Bottle with a member of New Kids on the Block, you should absolutely tune in.

Me and Franks RedHot are “putting that $#!T all over” Twitter — this Sunday.

Join Spin the Bottle on the @franksredhot feed during the Big Game for a chance to win $36,500 & a bunch of other saucy prizes. I #DonnieDare you. #FranksSweepstakes #ad pic.twitter.com/LlUNTYodJ9 — Donnie Wahlberg (@DonnieWahlberg) January 28, 2020

"During last year's Big Game, Frank's RedHot offered chances for fans to win products seen in TV ads by tweeting emojis. Everyone loved it so much that Frank's drove the most Twitter conversations among brands without an ad, proving that no one simply watches football anymore. They're checking social media, texting on their phones and monitoring their office pool," Alia Kemet, Frank's Creative & Digital Strategic Senior Director, said in a statement. "That's why this year we created a bigger and spicier experience, a live game of Spin the Bottle with dares and cool prizes, to keep people talking."

In order to join the festivities, you can play along via Frank's official Twitter account beginning at 5:30 PM CST. You just need to reply with #FranksSweepstakes for a chance to win any of the prizes.

