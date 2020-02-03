The Simpsons Were Wrong, The San Francisco 49ers Did Not Win The Super Bowl In Miami

The Simpsons, that long-running and much beloved animated series that has transcended entertainment to become a true cultural force and touchstone is known for a lot of things and among them is the ability to "predict" the future. They've done it countless times before: Donald Trump's presidency, Disney's acquisition of Fox, and potentially even the coronavirus outbreak. But there's one prediction that The Simpsons made all the way back in 1999 that is on the top of fans' mind's today: their prediction that the San Francisco 49ers would win the Super Bowl in Miami and well. It turns out that The Simpsons were wrong. In a stunning turnaround in the last minutes of the game the Kansas City Chiefs and brought it home, defeating the Niners.

The episode in question is from Season 10 and is titled "Sunday, Cruddy Sunday." In the episode Bart and Homer assemble a group of guys to travel to Miami with travel agent Wally Kogen (voiced by Fred Willard) to attend the Super Bowl. However, when Wally's tickets end up being fake, Dolly Parton (as herself) as well as a series of mishaps result in the group being swept into the locker room of the winners of the game, a team that wore outfits resembling those worn by the 49ers.

The episode aired after Super Bowl XXXIII which saw the Atlanta Falcons face off with the Denver Broncos, but there wasn't enough time for animators to make the episode match the victors of the actual Super Bowl given that it had to be made so far in advance and there wasn't time enough to reanimate the scene - hence the costumes being largely just a color scheme. They did, however, opt for a gag drawing attention to conspicuously dubbed over lines: in a scene at Moe's Tavern, beer mugs are used to obscure Moe and Homer's mouths as blatantly dubbed over lines insert the names of the real-life teams playing in that year's Big Game.

Now, one could try to make the argument that The Simpsons weren't entirely wrong. Kansas City's jersey color is red after all, but we're going to chalk this one up to one time when The Simpsons' long-running knack at peering into the future was wrong.

Congratulations, Kansas City Chiefs.

