Joker Star Joaquin Phoenix Spotted Arriving At Fire Drill Friday Rally With Jane Fonda

As he did a few weeks ago in Washington D.C., Oscar nominated actor Joaquin Phoenix was spotted alongside actress Jane Fonda at her one of her "Fire Drill Fridays" protests. Phoenix was seen among the crowd and with Fonda as she prepared to deliver a speech on the steps of City Hall in Los Angeles, photos and video of which you can see below. Unlike the last time they marched together in Washington D.C., this instance will seemingly not end with Phoenix in handcuffs, as the actor was arrested along with many others. Even in the unlikely event that he did go into police custody, he'd almost certainly be out of jail before the Oscars on Sunday night; but that'd certainly be a little fitting for the actor playing the Joker to miss his own award due to being in a jail. Again though, that probably won't happen this time.

Fonda's "Fire Drill Fridays" events are coordinated as mass demonstrations in support of acting against climate change, with Phoenix previously delivering a speech at the protest in the nation's capital. Since it became clear that he was the favorite to win many awards this season, the actor has been using his platform to speak out about injustices in the world ranging from the fight against climate change to the systemic racism that plagues many awards shows and their nominees.

"I feel conflicted because so many of my fellow actors that are deserving don’t have that same privilege. I think we send a very clear message to people of color that you’re not welcome here," Phoenix said during the BAFTA Awards in London last week. "I don’t think anybody wants a handout or preferential treatment, people just want to be acknowledged, appreciated and respected for their work. This is not a self-righteous condemnation. I’m part of the problem. We have to do the hard work to truly understand systemic racism. I think it is the obligation of the people that have created and perpetuate and benefit from a system of oppression to be the ones that dismantle it. That’s on us."

JOAQUIN PHOENIX I LOVE YOU SIRRR YASS RIVER PHOENIX NATION WE STAY WINNING pic.twitter.com/hpJVqFsX6Y — sierra (@dearestlovehes) February 7, 2020

When Phoenix won the Golden Globe Award earlier this year for his performance in Joker, he used the time allotted for his acceptance speech to encourage audiences not only to vote, but to make personal changes in hopes of preserving the planet. With Phoenix the odds on favorite (so sure the betting odds have his victory at 1/16, or 94.12% probability) to win the Oscar for Best Actor, his fourth nomination, it seems all but assured that he will win and then use his time to speak out about something.

The 92nd Academy Awards air Sunday, Feb. 9 on ABC. You can read the full list of nominees for this year by clicking here.

