Walt Disney World Annual Pass Holder Price Hike For 2020 Announced

Last June, ahead of the opening of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, the popular theme park raised the prices on annual passes to the park. The price increase at that time was a significant one with some prices rising by as much as $225. Now, the theme park is raising annual pass prices once again along with some other changes to ticket prices and while the jump isn't quite as extreme, it's something that may not sit particularly well with theme park fans.

According to WDW News Today, the Disney Platinum Plus Pass, which was previously $1219 will now cost $1295. The Disney Platinum Pass also sees increase, jumping from $1119 to $1195. You can check out the rest of the changes below.

Disney Gold Annual Pass (FL Resident and DVC Members Only) - Price increased $20 from $699 to $719

Disney Silver Annual Pass (FL Residents Only) - Price increased $20 from $519 to $539

Disney Theme Park Select Annual Pass (FL Residents Only) - Price remained at $439

Disney Weekday Select Annual Pass (FL Residents Only) - Price increased $20 from $349 to $369

EPCOT After 4 Pass (FL Residents) - Price increased $15 from $304 to $319.

There were also a few other details noted, such as that the Florida Resident rate for the Disney Platinum and Platinum Plus Pass prices remained steady at $899 and $999 respectively and there was no noted increase on the Water Parks Annual Pass or Water Parks After 2 Pass at $139 and $89 respectively. Those looking to purchase the Florida Resident Annual Passes on monthly payment plan are now required to pay a $159 down payment, however. Also, the Disney Premiere Passport that offers unlimited access to both Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort theme parks is now up to $2199, an increase of $100 from last year.

The price increases at Walt Disney World aren't the only price changes for Disney's theme parks, either. Disneyland Resort also implemented an increase in ticket prices in conjunction with the upcoming opening of the Marvel Avengers Campus attraction. Single and multi-day tickets saw an increase ranging from $15 to $20 per ticket depending upon type while annual passes also saw an increase. the Signature Plus pass went from $1399 to $1449 while the new Flex Pass, which was introduced last Summer, jumped from $599 to $649.

What do you think about this latest price increase at Walt Disney World? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

