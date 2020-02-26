Dunkin' Is Now Selling Bags of Bacon

(Photo: Dunkin')

Move over French fries. Your days as the best snack to come in a little paper fast food bag are over. Dunkin' has launched Snackin' Bacon which is quite literally a little bag of straight-up crispy bacon perfect for snacking on the go, be it breakfast, lunch, or anytime you need a pick-me-up and other fast food fare just isn't going to cut it. Who needs carbs when you can have bacon?

Described by Dunkin' as "the perfect afternoon pick-me-up", the new Snackin' Bacon is a portable sleeve (think little pouch) containing eight half strips of bacon -- that's four full strips cut into the perfect snack size. To create this snack innovation, Dunkin' takes its already popular natural cherrywood-smoked bacon and treats it with a sweet and savory blend of brown sugar and black pepper seasoning. The end result is the caramelized bacon already made popular with Dunkin's Sweet Black Pepper Bacon Breakfast Sandwich. Just now there's no sandwich required.

Snackin' Bacon officially debuts on Dunkin' menus nationwide on Wednesday, February 26 (that's today!) and if you're a little self-conscious about going for just a bag of bacon or are perhaps looking for some pairing choices for your snack, Dunkin' notes that it pairs perfectly with an iced coffee for "the optimal experience". It also goes well with Dunkin's caramel, French vanilla, and hazelnut flavor swirls if regular black coffee isn't your thing.

And if snack bags of bacon aren't your thing, Dunkin' has some other menu rollouts this week as well. The chain's seasonal Irish Creme flavored coffee makes its return on Wednesday. The fan-favorite is available at participating Dunkin' locations for a limited time and while supplies last as is the Lucky Shamrock Donut -- a yeast ring donut garnished with green icing and special St. Patrick's Day sprinkles. Dunkin' Bowls are also making a return, with the protein-forward Egg White Bowl and Sausage Scramble Bowl both returning.

All of these items join Dunkin's recently-released Matcha Lattes. That drink offers a coffee alternative for customers and a new way to "run on Dunkin'".

"Whether you're an avid Matcha Latte drinker or are trying it for the first time, guests can expect an authentic, quality experience with Dunkin's Matcha Lattes," Director of Global Culinary Innovation at Dunkin' Brands Paul Racicot said in a statement. "We're excited to offer millions of Americans a delicious new way to run on Dunkin' that perfectly matches the iconic brightness and energy that they know and love from our brand."

Snackin' Bacon is available at participating Dunkin' locations now.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.