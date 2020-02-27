Birthday Cake Kit Kat Flavor Coming This Spring

(Photo: Hersheys)

Get excited, Kit Kat fans. The iconic Kit Kat candy bar is getting a brand new flavor this spring with the introduction of Birthday Cake in April. The limited-edition flavor marks the first time that the classic candy bar will include sprinkles, making it a festive addition to the birthday cake-flavored white creme and crisp wafers that comprise the celebratory new flavor. Birthday Cake is one of three new flavors the candy bar has released so far this year.

"Kit Kat as a brand is internationally recognized for its inventive flavors," Kit Kat Marketing Director Susanne Prucha said in a statement. "Our U.S. Kit Kat lovers have continued to voice a longing for new and imaginative flavors and that's exactly what we're giving them in 2020. We've kicked off the year with not one, but three new flavor innovations and can't wait to announce what else we have in store!"

Birthday Cake joins Raspberry Creme and Lemon Crisp as new flavors for 2020 and comes on the heels of the release of Kit Kat Duos Mint + Dark Chocolate, Sweet Cinnamon, and Pumpkin Pie flavors in 2019. According to Senior Manager Chocolate Product Development at The Hershey Company Justin Kukura, the Birthday Cake flavor is designed to deliver on "the universal love of the layers of birthday cake".

"Kit Kat Brand takes flavor seriously and aims to deliver for our fans who are just as passionate about the endless flavor possibilities," Kukura. "Kit Kat Birthday Cake delivers on the universal love of the layers of birthday cake flavor and aroma of frosting perfectly paired with the surprise crunch of sprinkles."

So, if Kit Kat Birthday Cake sounds like a flavor celebration you want to try, this is what you need to know. The flavor will roll out to stores nationwide in April and will be available in a standard 1.5 oz bar size with a suggested retail price of $1.09. It's also important to remember, though, that while this new flavor sounds delectable, it isn't going to be around forever. Kit Kat Birthday Cake is a limited edition flavor so fans will want to indulge while they can.

Will you be checking out the new Kit Kat Birthday Cake flavor? What is your favorite flavor of Kit Kat bar? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

