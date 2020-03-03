IHOP Introduces New Cereal Pancakes and Milkshakes, Including Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Crunch Berries

If you ever find yourself debating whether to have cereal or pancakes for breakfast at any point in the next couple of weeks, IHOP has you covered. The breakfast joint announced Monday it had partnered with General Mills and Quaker Oats to bring three new cereal and pancake collaborations to the restaurant. Available now and through April 12th, you can get a stack of pancakes topped with either Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Crunch Berries, or Lucky Charms with complimentary toppings.

The Cinnamon Toast Crunch Pancakes, as an example, comes with a cinnamon spread, cream cheese icing, and cinnamon and sugar while the Crunch Berries Pancakes receive a cereal milk mousse treatment and include IHOP's blue vanilla sparkle sauce, along with the cereal pieces and whipped topping. The Lucky Charms Pancakes, on the other hand, include the milk mousse and a vanilla sauce, all while being topped with a dollop of purple whipped icing.

If pancakes aren't your thing, the Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Crunch Berries varieties are available as milkshakes as well. For the kids, mini-meals are available with one pancake, some cereal, scrambled eggs, one strip of bacon, and a sausage link.'

(Photo: IHOP)

“Shortly after our test kitchen chefs first began playing with the idea of Cereal Pancakes, we served them to our guests in focus groups and one of the main things they told us was that it made them feel nostalgic for those Saturday mornings watching cartoons and eating cereal when they were kids,” IHOP chief marketing Brad Haley said in a press release Monday. “So, while some may see our new Cereal Pancakes menu as the antidote to the ‘adulting’ phenomenon that many grown-ups complain of today, we see them simply as the delicious combination of two of America’s favorite breakfast foods that we didn’t know we needed. What’s also cool is that they are just as fun to look at as they are to eat … or drink in the case of our new Cereal Milkshakes.”

He added, “To help people recall those carefree days of childhood, our creative agency, New York-based Droga5, developed a humorous ad campaign starring IHOP’s new CEO, which stands for Child Executive Officer. Of course, her first big idea is Cereal Pancakes and Shakes – and Kids Eat Free because they don’t have any money – followed by a cereal pool for the entire Board of Directors to swim in.”

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.