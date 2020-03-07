Agents of Shield Star Ming-Na Wen Shares Coronavirus Toilet Paper Panic Buying Photos

The threat of coronavirus continues to weigh heavily on people all around the world. People everywhere, including celebrities, are taking extra precautions to remain healthy. It was also revealed this week that both SXSW and Emerald City Comic Con would be canceled due to the virus. Naturally, the coronavirus has been a huge topic of discussion on social media, and some of our favorite stars have weighed in on the outbreak. Ming-Na Wen was recently seen on Star Wars: The Mandalorian but she's best known for voicing Mulan in the 1998 animated film and for playing Agent Melinda May on Agents of SHIELD. Wen took to Twitter today to share a look at people buying out supplies of toilet paper.

“Who knew people rather starve than have a dirty a-hole?! Zombie apocalyptic films NEVER showed panic buying/looting of #toiletpaper. Take note, Hollywood,” Wen wrote. The actor included photos of empty shelves and people with shopping carts full of toilet paper. Many people commented on the post: “Incredibly selfish behavior,” @garywhitta replied. “Toilet paper, the new gold in the new pandemic world. Go out to eat, pay with a square of toilet paper,” @Baron20052 joked. “I work in a superstore and last night at work we ran out of toilet rolls, hand sanitizer gels, and pasta?! It’s ridiculous,” @jrlpet92 shared. You can check out Wen's post below:

Who knew people rather starve than have a dirty a-hole?!🤷‍♀️😳😂 Zombie apocalyptic films NEVER showed panic buying/looting of #toiletpaper. Take note, Hollywood! 😂

🧻🧻🧻🧻🧻🧻#coronavirus #covid19 😷 pic.twitter.com/MnmkIBCzVr — Ming-Na Wen (@MingNa) March 7, 2020

The coronavirus has infected more than 90,000 worldwide and killed more than 3,000 of those infected. The spread of the COVID-19 has caused wide-scale disruption across the entertainment industry. WWE is monitoring the spread of the virus in Tampa Bay, Florida, the site of WrestleMania 36. Warner Bros. canceled the premiere of Superman: Red Son. Netflix is struggling to film Dwayne Johnson's new movie, Red Notice. Disney delayed the Chinese premiere of its live-action Mulan movie indefinitely. The Game Developers Conference canceled its 2020 event after a series of company pullouts.

Have you seen people buying toilet paper in bulk? Tell us in the comments!

