Disneyland Paris Staff Worker Tests Positive For Coronavirus

A Disneyland Paris maintenance worker has tested positive for coronavirus according to a report from Reuters on Monday. Reuters cites a resort spokesperson as the source fo the confirmation. Management says the technician has not had contact with visitors to the resort. Nonetheless, the individual’s coworkers have been asked to remain in quarantine for the time being. Disneyland Paris remains open at the time of writing. The park sees 15 million visitors per year on average. According to the World Health Organization, the novel coronavirus has infected almost 107,000 people with COVID-19. Worldwide, 3,639 people have died from the disease.

This news follows reports that Disney Parks stateside are monitoring the spread fo the coronavirus on state and federal levels. Disneyland is located in California, which is now under a state of emergency. In Florida, Disney World placed extra sanitizing stations around the park the help fend off the spread of the disease. Disney is reminding its workforce to take precautions by frequently washing and sanitizing their hands.

Other Florida parks including Universal Studios and SeaWorld are also monitoring the situation. Legoland has restricted employee travel to high-risk countries and implemented “enhanced cleaning regimes” at the Winter Haven park.

“The health and safety of our guests and our staff is always our top priority and we will take all necessary precautions to ensure their continued welfare," said Merlin Entertainment spokeswoman Julie Estrada in a statement. "Like many businesses, we continue to monitor the situation closely and are in regular contact with local authorities so we may respond quickly to any developments.”

The spread of the COVID-19 has caused wide-scale disruption across the entertainment industry. WWE is monitoring the spread of the virus in Tampa Bay, Florida, the site of WrestleMania 36. Warner Bros. canceled the premiere of Superman: Red Son. Netflix is struggling to film Dwayne Johnson's new movie, Red Notice. Disney delayed the Chinese premiere of its live-action Mulan movie indefinitely. The Game Developers Conference canceled its 2020 event after a series of company pullouts. Emerald City Comic-Con has been canceled. London Book Fair was canceled. This year's SXSW was also canceled. The release of the upcoming James Bond film No Time to Die was pushed back into November. Other films, including Marvel's Black Widow, seem poised to arrive in theaters unabated by the thread of the virus's spread.

Photo by PASCAL DELLA ZUANA/Sygma via Getty Images

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.