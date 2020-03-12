Betty White Issues Statement After Trending With Coronavirus

The world continues to be rocked by the rapid spread of coronavirus as many events and companies are shutting down, cancelled, or postponed as the number of people contracting the disease continues to grow. Due to the nature of the virus and the effects it has on older people, social media has been sent buzzing with worry over the health of Golden Girls star Betty White. Just the mere fact that her name was trending alongside the coronavirus sent fans into panic mode, but White's representatives have issued a statement to assure everyone that she is fine.

White's rep told TODAY that "Betty is fine," assuaging concerns about her health amid the ongoing pandemic.

Concerns over White emerged after Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were both tested positive for coronavirus. Fans immediately began reacting to the news with worry that other celebs could contract the disease.

Hanks issued a statement that revealed his diagnosis, explaining that he and Wilson quickly got tested after feeling ill on the production of an Elvis biopic filming in Australia:

“Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive."

"Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves!”

The production of the movie has since shut down as Hanks and Wilson remain in quarantine and other cast and crew undergo testing for the coronavirus.

Fans have still been understandably worried about older stars, and the concern for White has prompted many reactions on Twitter. Read on to see what people are saying about Betty White and the coronavirus.