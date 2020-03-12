Betty White Issues Statement After Trending With Coronavirus
The world continues to be rocked by the rapid spread of coronavirus as many events and companies are shutting down, cancelled, or postponed as the number of people contracting the disease continues to grow. Due to the nature of the virus and the effects it has on older people, social media has been sent buzzing with worry over the health of Golden Girls star Betty White. Just the mere fact that her name was trending alongside the coronavirus sent fans into panic mode, but White's representatives have issued a statement to assure everyone that she is fine.
White's rep told TODAY that "Betty is fine," assuaging concerns about her health amid the ongoing pandemic.
Concerns over White emerged after Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were both tested positive for coronavirus. Fans immediately began reacting to the news with worry that other celebs could contract the disease.
Hanks issued a statement that revealed his diagnosis, explaining that he and Wilson quickly got tested after feeling ill on the production of an Elvis biopic filming in Australia:
“Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive."
"Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves!”
The production of the movie has since shut down as Hanks and Wilson remain in quarantine and other cast and crew undergo testing for the coronavirus.
Fans have still been understandably worried about older stars, and the concern for White has prompted many reactions on Twitter. Read on to see what people are saying about Betty White and the coronavirus.
On the hunt for the Corona...
@ coronavirus so help me god if you do anything to Betty White we’re gonna have some problems pic.twitter.com/FGk2PlLpky— Megan🤪 (@megwallace96) March 12, 2020
Sliding in so clumsy
Checking twitter to make sure Betty White is okaypic.twitter.com/lPKUrZcvKZ— Cherry🌹 (@cherryboy307) March 12, 2020
Quarantine her now!
Someone get Betty White into her own quarantine... we can’t lose her #CoronaOutbreak pic.twitter.com/KtfCLgmBBU— Michael Barber 🏈💀 (@MBarber_22) March 12, 2020
Lettin off on the first thing in sight
IF YALL SO MUCH AS SNIFFLE AROUND BETTY WHITE IT IS ON SIGHT!!!! ON!! SIGHT!! pic.twitter.com/1nR6u7zqXe— molly (@mollyholmes_1) March 12, 2020
Protect our national treasures at all cost
People who need to be immediately put in clean-rooms:
-Ruth Bader Ginsburg— Sophie Vershbow (@svershbow) March 12, 2020
-Ruth Bader Ginsburg
-Ruth Bader Ginsburg
-Ruth Bader Ginsburg
-Ruth Bader Ginsburg
-Ruth Bader Ginsburg
-Ruth Bader Ginsburg
-Ruth Bader Ginsburg
-Betty White
-Ruth Bader Ginsburg
-Ruth Bader Ginsburg https://t.co/8Y6iFZgLLk
Stay safe, Betty!
Betty White better keep her cute lil ass in the house— Jenny Don’t (@JenniferKrame20) March 12, 2020
We need a status update for everyone on this list
OKAY SOMEBODY CHECK ON BETTY WHITE, PATRICK STEWART, CICELY TYSON, HELEN MIRREN, JAMES EARL JONES AND MORGAN FREEMAN PLEASE #coronavirus OUT HEA WILDIN. pic.twitter.com/0rJa9UHVwG— anza (@AnzaTheGreat) March 12, 2020
Not on my watch.
So, Tom Hanks has Coronavirus...I was all sad like “wow, hope it doesn’t hit him too hard.”
Then it hit me...Betty White. Lord JESUS. You better put Betty White in antiseptic bubble wrap because I’m not having this wholesome angel get sick! Nope. Not on my watch.— 𝕞𝕣𝕤. 𝕡 ☾ (@mommaxunicorn) March 12, 2020
Is nothing sacred?
Just found out Tom Hanks has the Coronavirus 🙁🙁😊 SOMEONE GO GET BETTY WHITE!!!!! pic.twitter.com/vKxxc4a1Dt— Brandon (@MrPhenomz) March 12, 2020
The downside of trending
aight, imma click on it. but if i find out betty white died in the middle of all this crap, i might have to end it all because this is some bullshit. pic.twitter.com/slxIcjJztg— 𝚡𝚘𝚡𝚘 (@cuddlesandall) March 12, 2020
Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.