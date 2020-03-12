Colin Hanks Shares Shaggy 2 Dope's Insane Remedy for Coronavirus

Colin Hanks decided to spread the word of Shaggy 2 Dope’s wild remedy for Coronavirus. This all comes on the same night that his father Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson were diagnosed with the virus. Well, the Insane Clown Posse rapper has a quick and slightly suspect remedy for the virus. It involves melting dirty snow and getting a person’s immune system up. It might be a better idea to side with science in this case after the day we’ve all had, but the Internet is a forum for discussion. Still, plenty of people were confused or upset by the performer's ideas. Hanks was probably joking with the quote tweet this time.

Shaggy 2 Dope began, “Everybody out here sweating the Coronavirus. The Coronavirus, sweating the Coronavirus. I’m going to teach you a little trick right now. Everybody wants to go buy the toilet paper, the water, put on their little Michael Jackson masks or whatever. I’ll show you how to defeat the Coronavirus. Check it out, good old fashioned dirt snow. God made dirt, dirt don’t hurt. Take out the rocks and it will build your immune system. That’s how you beat the system.”

For his part, Hanks was hysterical on the platform, “If this works, it will be a miracle. Exactly like f****** magnets and how THEY work!”

If this works, it will be a miracle. Exactly like fucking magnets and how THEY work! https://t.co/EUqUULCDa1 — Colin Hanks (@ColinHanks) March 12, 2020

The elder Hanks decided to share the news about what happened to him directly with the fans on Twitter. There was a massive outpouring of support for a man that has made so many people smile and laugh over the course of his career.

“Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive."

"Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?"

"We’ll keep the world posted and updated."

"Take care of yourselves!”

Photo via: Michael Tullberg/Getty Images