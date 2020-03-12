Disneyland Hotels to Remain Open Until Monday After Preemptive Coronavirus Park Closure

Earlier today California Governor Gavin Newson issued an executive order that would prevent gatherings of 250 people or more around the state, but noted that Disneyland parks would be exempt from such action. Hours later, Disney Parks confirmed that both Disneyland and Disney's California Adventure would be closed to the public beginning on Friday, March 13 and would remain closed for the entire month of March. Luckily for any guests currently staying at the Disneyland resorts they will not immediately be forced out and are being given a few days to make new travel arrangements. Disneyland Resort hotels will officially close on Monday, March 16.

“While there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at Disneyland Resort," the Disney Parks statement begins. "After carefully reviewing the guidelines of the Governor of California’s executive order and in the best interest of our guests and employees, we are proceeding with the closure of Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure, beginning the morning of March 14 through the end of the month. The Hotels of Disneyland Resort will remain open until Monday, March 16 to give guests the ability to make necessary travel arrangements; Downtown Disney will remain open. We will monitor the ongoing situation and follow the advice and guidance of federal and state officials and health agencies. Disney will continue to pay cast members during this time.”

"Disneyland Resort will work with guests who wish to change or cancel their visits, and will provide refunds to those who have hotel bookings during this closure period. We anticipate heavy call volume over the next several days and appreciate guests' patience as we work hard to respond to all inquiries."

Disney Parks has already shut down operations in Disneyland Tokyo due to the spread of coronavirus in Japan, stopping work at the park for at least two weeks as they assess future options. As of this writing the Disneyland Paris and Disney World parks remain open but the news is moving fast with regard to coronavirus closures and could change by the end of the day.

For those who are worried about the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention offers a litany of tips, including covering coughs and sneezes, avoiding large gatherings or close contact with people who are sick, and washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

According to the World Health Organization, who officially dubbed the outbreak a "pandemic" on Wednesday there are 125,048 confirmed cases of coronavirus worldwide with 6729 new cases confirmed in the last 24 hours. Worldwide there have been 4613 deaths. In the United States there have been 987 confirmed cases with 29 deaths as of this writing.

(Cover photo by David McNew/Getty Images)