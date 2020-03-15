Betty White Says She's Fine After Coronavirus Fears Cause Her to Trend on Social Media

As the ongoing threat of COVID-19 continues to spread across the globe, people were shocked to learn that Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson tested positive for coronavirus and were quarantined. This caused many people on social media to worry about the health of other celebrities, including the Golden Girls icon Betty White. The actress is revered for her warm and humorous demeanor, endearing her to multiple generations throughout her storied career. But as those worries caused White's name to trend on social media, her representatives have since spoken out and assured fans that she is okay despite the spread of coronavirus.

White's rep told TODAY that "Betty is fine," assuaging concerns about her health amid the ongoing pandemic.

Concerns over White emerged after Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were both tested positive for coronavirus. Fans immediately began reacting to the news with worry that other celebs could contract the disease.

Hanks issued a statement that revealed his diagnosis, explaining that he and Wilson quickly got tested after feeling ill on the production of an Elvis biopic filming in Australia:

“Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive."

"Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves!”

The production of the movie has since shut down as Hanks and Wilson remain in quarantine and other cast and crew undergo testing for the coronavirus.

Fans have still been understandably worried about older stars, and the concern for White has prompted many reactions on Twitter. Read on to see what people are saying about Betty White and the coronavirus.