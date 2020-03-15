Matthew Broderick's Sister in Recovery After Coronavirus Diagnosis

After being diagnosed with COVID-19 — the illness caused by the novel coronavirus — earlier this week, Matthew Broderick's sister is "on the road to a full recovery" the actor has said. In a statement to Deadline, Broderick says his sister Janet — the rector of Beverly Hills' All Saints Episcopal Church is doing well.

“My entire family is grateful for the concern about, and the well wishes for, my sister Janet,” Broderick says in the statement. “I’m happy to say she is feeling much better and is on the road to a full recovery. We are all very appreciative for the wonderful care she received from the amazing doctors and nurses at Cedars Sinai.”

This story is developing...

Cover photo by Bruce Glikas/WireImage