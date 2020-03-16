Tom Hanks Reignites Vegemite Debate on Twitter

Tom hanks and his wife Rita Wilson have the coronavirus infection known as COVID-19 - two of the first major celebrities to go public with confirmed cases. Since then, the couple has been trying to keep their fans' hopes up, posting updates from their quarantine location - even sharing fun playlists and the like. Well, that line of communication is now continuing as more of the US enters self-imposed locked or mandated quarantine. Hanks and Wilson are being quarantined in Australia, but their use of one of the region's most infamous condiments, Vegemite, may have set off a major cultural grenade!

Take a look below at the picture that Tom Hanks posted to Twitter, showing him eating a nice Australian breakfast of toast and Vegemite. Then keep scrolling to see how why people are having a slight problem with the finer details of Tom Hanks' Vegemite-spreading strategies: