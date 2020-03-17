High School Musical's Vanessa Hudgens Responds to Coronavirus Video Blowback

Social media has given people a whole new type of outlet, which comes in especially handy for those self quarantining due to the Coronavirus. Many are using various social media platforms to stay connected with fans and friends while hunkering down in their homes like Vanessa Hudgens did during a recent Instagram live. Unfortunately, she ended up getting a different reaction than she expected after some comments about the coronavirus rubbed many the wrong way, and in a new Instagram video, Hudgens addressed her previous comments and the reaction to them, saying they were taken out of context. You can find her new comments below.

"Hey guys, so yesterday I did an Instagram live and I realized today that some of my comments are being taken out of context," Hudgens said. "Um, it's a crazy time. It's a crazy crazy time, and I am at home and in lockdown and that's what I hope you guys are doing too, in full quarantine, and staying safe and sane. Yeah, I don't take this situation lightly by any means. I am home. So stay inside ya'll."

For context, here are Hudgens' original comments.

Vanessa hudgens trying to say that we’re all are crazy and we misunderstood her comments about corona virus. Like bitch we’re not stupid! pic.twitter.com/f7o5VxCSMu — H24 SBATTAAA (@ChiaraL10493019) March 17, 2020

"Yeah, 'til July sounds like a bunch of bullsh-t," Hudgens said. "I'm sorry. It's a virus, I get it. I respect it. But at the same time, even if everybody gets it... Yeah, people are gonna die, which is terrible, but inevitable. I don't know, maybe I shouldn't be doing this right now."

Fans don't seem to all in on her explanation, with many wondering where the out of context portions of her previous statement happened to be. She said in the new video specifically that she is taking this seriously, so her new comments dispel the notion that she is brushing this off, though the issue with many tends to be regarding her comments about people dying being inevitable.

