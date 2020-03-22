Rita Wilson Has Fans Joking That Chet Hanks Got Rapping Talent From Her

Us: Why is Chet Hanks ...? MEANWHILE, Rita on her sick bed: pic.twitter.com/kzEdWHr5KJ — In the House like Cool J. (@naima) March 22, 2020

Rita Wilson has fans joking that Chet Hanks got his rapping talent from his mom. She released a sick rap video on social media today and fans are joking that the actress is better than her son. The clip of Wilson absolutely nailing “Hip Hop Hooray” by Naughty By Nature has Twitter and Instagram taking notice. But, then people remembered that Chet Hanks was her child and then everything just clicked into place. It seems the Hanks family has more than one wordsmith on the mic.

For those who don’t know Chet Hanks is a rapper. He has some spots on Empire and people know him from the massive FOX hit. But, last year, people became more acquainted with the wildest Hanks child when a video of him rapping with a patois (i.e. spitting like he’s from the islands) emerged on social media. From there, a lot of people wondered how one of Tom Hank’s sons became a rapper. But, here we are, and with Wilson’s skills on display, it all makes sense.

In fact, the Hanks’ large adult son commented on his parents’ condition shortly after they made their diagnosis public. “Yeah, it’s true, my parents got coronavirus. Crazy,” he said on Instagram. “They’re not even that sick. They’re not worried about it. They’re not tripping but they’re going through the necessary health precautions, obviously. I don’t think it’s anything to be too worried about….Much love.” Once again, people were very entertained by the fact that he had no shirt on and a backward baseball cap while delivering the news.

why is Tom Hanks' son Chet Hanks speaking patois? pic.twitter.com/mNh8ih8JhA — Brittny "Cora Teen" Pierre (@sleep2dream) January 6, 2020

When the news first broke, his parents put out their own statement, which you can read below: “Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive."

"Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves!”

Is Rita Wilson a better rapper than her son? Let us know in the comments: Check out the Internet getting these jokes off down below:

Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic