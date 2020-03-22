Rita Wilson Shows Off Her Rapping Skills During Coronavirus Quarantine

Rita Wilson is flexing those rapping skills while under coronavirus quarantine. She and her husband Tom Hanks have been isolated since they revealed that they tested positive last week. How do you end up passing the time in Australia? By launching into "Hip Hop Hooray" by Naughty By Nature. The 63-year-old has clearly been hiding this secret talent for a while. As the video begins, she looks to be reading Ender’s game before catching the beat and beginning that part of the song. It’s pretty wild to see and people who are also stuck online seem to be getting a kick out of it.

Wilson wrote on Instagram, “Quarantine Stir Crazy. See it to believe it.” The couple have been providing updates along with their sons. Everyone seems to be in good spirits, but there’s no question that it affected a bunch of fans out there when the note with the diagnosis got posted to their social media account. That was a wild day in general that saw the United States limit travel and the NBA shut down their season as one of their star players was revealed to be positive as well.

Their original message said, ““Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive."

"Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves!”

An update came a couple of days later, "Hello folks. Rita Wilson and I want to thank everyone here Down Under who are taking such good care of us. We have Covid-19 and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else. There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness. We are taking it one-day-at-a-time. There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no? Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball. Hanx"

