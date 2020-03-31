Fountains Of Wayne Singer Adam Schlesinger Hospitalized Due To Coronavirus

TMZ reports that musician Adam Schlesinger, founding member of bands Ivy, Tinted Windows, and Fountains of Wayne (notable for their 2003 Grammy-nominated single "Stacy's Mom"), has been hospitalized in New York due to the COVID-19 coronavirus. Due to his condition, Schlesinger has been placed on a ventilator. Schlesinger's Fountains of Wayne bandmate Chris Collingwood shared a statement from the musician's family on Twitter which confirmed the news and reads: "Thank you for the outpouring of love for Adam and his family. Adam has been hospitalized with COVID-19. He's on a ventilator and has been sedated to facilitate his recovery. He is receiving excellent care, his condition is improving and we are cautiously optimistic. His family appreciates all of the love and support."

Perhaps unexpected to many, none other than The Punisher and The Walking Dead star Jon Bernthal is actually related to Schlesinger, sending his cousin his well wishes online and even attributing his work to inspiring him when he was younger.

This is my big cousin Adam. As a little boy I would be mesmerized by his talent. He showed me how cool it was to be an artist. We love you Cuz. Stay strong. Bless you and all of the hero’s at the hospital on the front line. Please keep Adam in your heart. https://t.co/V8fa8HzgyN — Jon Bernthal (@jonnybernthal) March 31, 2020

The 52-year-old musician's career has expanded beyond being in various bands though as he's previously contributed music to feature films like Shallow Hal (which he also scored), plus There's Something About Mary, Josie and the Pussycats, and the titular song from That Thing You Do! which earned him an Oscar nomination.

His television work is extensive as well including Sesame Street, Saturday Night Live, and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend which earned him a Primetime Emmy last year for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for the song "Anti-Depressants Are So Not a Big Deal."

For those who are worried about the spread of the coronavirus, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention offers a litany of tips, including covering coughs and sneezes, avoiding large gatherings or close contact with people who are sick, and washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

The prolific musician has also worked on the stage, previously adapting the John Waters movie Cry-Baby into a musical and nabbing two Tony nominations for his work including Best Musical and Best Original Score.

(Cover photo by Mireya Acierto/Getty Images)