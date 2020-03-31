Shaq Fans Aren't Happy About Him Showing Up in Tiger King Series

Since its debut earlier this month, the documentary series Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness has captivated all corners of social media, as viewers weigh in with their reaction to the series' various crimes and eclectic characters. While some of the series' events have been polarizing, as fans align with the various subjects' perception of events, almost everyone involved with the series has faced at least some backlash, which includes the filmmakers themselves. Another target of controversy has become Shaquille O'Neal, with fans taking to social media to voice their criticisms of the NBA star contributing to a cycle of animal abuse.

The series focuses on Joe "Exotic" Maldonado-Passage, who owned and operated a private zoo in Oklahoma. At one point in Tiger King, Shaq arrives at the zoo to snap photos of the animals, as well as the use of a brief clip of O'Neal claiming he "got two more tigers," while also giving Joe a shoutout.

A celebrity showing up at a zoo isn't inherently an issue, but with the series shedding light on the poor conditions of this zoo and its exploitation of tiger cubs, fans are calling out the superstar for seemingly supporting the organization and their efforts.

Scroll down to see what fans have to say about Shaq's appearance in Tiger King.