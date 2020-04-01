San Diego Comic-Con: Fans React to Latest Statement About Cancellation

Today, San Diego Comic-Con released its latest statement about the possible cancelation of this year's event due to the COVID-19 epidemic. "To our amazing Comic-Con and WonderCon fans: We understand how difficult the current climate has been for all of us and appreciate your continued support through these trying times," the SDCC Twitter account tweeted on Wednesday. "No one is as hopeful as we are that we will be able to celebrate #SDCC2020 together come July. As we continue to monitor the situation with local authorities, we will post updates on our social channels! Until then, remember: 'A hero is an ordinary individual who finds strength to persevere and endure in spite of overwhelming obstacles.' — Christopher Reeve"

Of course, a lot people have a lot of opinions about what the right things to do in this situation is. Those people aren't afraid to share those opinions on the internet. Keep reading to see what people are saying about Comic-Con's latest statement.

The San Diego Convention Center is currently set to be used as a homeless shelter during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The convention is the home of the annual Comic-Con, the biggest comics and pop culture convention in the United States. Despite the venue being converted for emergency use, the event's organizers haven't decided to cancel or delay this year's event, which typically sees 135,000 people descend on downtown San Diego in July. “We applaud the actions of the city as they offer additional support to some of our community’s most vulnerable in these unprecedented times,” Comic-Con said in a statement. “And while we continue to explore WonderCon dates, we are diligently working on Comic-Con. Currently, our hope is that the event will occur July 23-26, 2020, as scheduled.”

A final decision about San Diego Comic-Con may not arrive until June.