Disney Reveals How to Make Dole Whip Recipe During Coronavirus Quarantine

Due to the threat of the coronavirus pandemic, Disney made the decision last month to shut down its theme parks for just the fourth time in history. Recently, the company revealed some changes to its Annual Passholder refund policy due to coronavirus closure with both Walt Disney World and Disneyland poised to stop and waive all upcoming monthly payments. The company seems to be especially understanding of these dire circumstances, and just did something extra special for fans: they've released the coveted recipe for Disneyland's famous Dole Whip.

According to Dessert News, the Disneyland app released the recipe for their "frozen pineapple treat" yesterday. "Located on the Jungle River shores in Adventureland at Disneyland Park, The Tropical Hideaway is the destination for extraordinary worldly eats. Menu items include Dole Whip, chilled ramen salad, warm steamed bao buns, Sweet Pineapple Lumpia and more," the site shared. You can check out the single-serving recipe below:

1. 1 big scoop of ice cream

2. 4 oz of pineapple juice

3. 2 cups of frozen pineapple

4. Add all ingredients to a blender until it’s a thick drink.

5. Add your swirl and then you’re done.

Sounds easy enough!

Last month, Disney issued a statement about the coronavirus shutdown, which you can read here: "While there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at Disneyland Resort, after carefully reviewing the guidelines of the Governor of California's executive order and in the best interest of our guests and employees, we are proceeding with the closure of Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure, beginning the morning of March 14 through the end of the month. The Hotels of Disneyland Resort will remain open until Monday, March 16 to give guests the ability to make necessary travel arrangements; Downtown Disney will remain open. We will monitor the ongoing situation and follow the advice and guidance of federal and state officials and health agencies. Disney will continue to pay cast members during this time. Disneyland Resort will work with guests who wish to change or cancel their visits, and will provide refunds to those who have hotel bookings during this closure period. We anticipate heavy call volume over the next several days and appreciate guests' patience as we work hard to respond to all inquiries."

Will you be attempting to make some delicious Dole Whip at home? Tell us in the comments!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.