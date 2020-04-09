Waffle House Sold Out Of Waffle Mix In Record Time

We're all locked away in our homes and the allure of our own living rooms and kitchens have started to wane. Where can we go to find that magic? Where lives the spark that can re-light that fire? Nothing is open, hope is seemingly all gone, and refuges that once felt as homely as grandma's are out of reach since Waffle Houses around the country are closed due to the pandemic. Waffle House has always been there for you, and always will be, as the chain announced yesterday they would begin selling their waffle mix in the online store to help hold everyone over and give us all a feeling of home once again.

The window of opportunity for this was quick however, as CNN reports that the Waffle House waffle mix officially sold out in just four hours. Orders were priced at $20 a piece and came with three bags of the waffle mix, enough for five/six waffles apiece. Waffle House made the announcement yesterday morning at 9:32 AM ET that they had begun selling the mix, and by 1:02 PM ET they announced they had sold out. Hold it together though. Hope is coming, and bringing with it more Waffle House waffle mix. The company announced more waffle mix is on the way.

Not everything that makes for a complete Waffle House experience comes in the box though, as there won't be a server to overshare her life story with you or a mean-mugging truck driver with a handlebar mustache. We'll simply have to make due with what we're given.

We've collected the best reactions to the waffle mix announcement and swift lack of stock below.