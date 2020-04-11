Melted Easter Bunny Candy Is More Horrifying Than the Rabbit From Donnie Darko

If you ask people to tell you about the most horrifying bunny they've ever scene, a good many of them are going to make reference to Frank, the horrifying bunny from Donnie Darko. The character, who appeared to the titular Donnie and had the appearance of someone wearing a truly monstrous rabbit costume, is truly the stuff of nightmares but now that movie bunny has some real competition from a chocolate Easter bunny that someone let get just a little too warm in the car and the internet just can't handle how creepy this bunny is.

On Twitter, user @JThomasReese shared the slightly melted chocolate treat, noting that a friend had left the Easter Bunny in the car just a bit too long. The result wasn't a melted pile of chocolate, though. Instead, the confection just sort of collapsed in on itself given the treat a horrifically evil-looking expression.

A Facebook friend left their kid's chocolate Easter Bunny in the car a little too long and, uh pic.twitter.com/fxnHiRpFtP — socially-distanced apolygetics (@JThomasReese) April 11, 2020

As you can guess, folks on Twitter wasted no time in reacting to the bunny of doom. Many sounded off on who or what they thought the treat now looked like while others just had some pretty hilarious reactions generally. This bunny, as more than a few people noted, is a pretty big mood and despite it looking kind of creepy, people are certainly having a good laugh at its expense. Read on for some of our favorite reactions to this horrifying chocolate bunny mishap and be sure to share your own with us in the comments below.