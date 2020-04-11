Johnny Depp Fans Are Flipping Out Over How Much His Son Looks Like Him In Rare Photo

Johnny Depp's son, John Christopher II, has turned 18 years old. On Friday, Jack Depp's sister, Lily-Rose Depp, shared some photos on Instagram to celebrate her brother's birthday. One photo was from their childhood. The other as a rare photo of Jack as an adult. Some fans are stunned at just how much Jack Depp resembles his father. "My little baby Jackie is 18," Lily-Rose wrote in her Instagram post. "My baby bro my heart and soul happy birthday I love you SO MUCH!"

Jack Depp is the son of Johny Depp and French actress and musician Vanessa Paradis. Johnny and Paradis were together from 1998 to 2012, though they never wed. While he may look like his movie-star father, Jack has shown little interest in getting into show business.

"My boy Jack has always been a very talented draftsman," Johnny Depp told the Philadelphia Inquirer back in 2014. "He draws really super-well. He also plays music very well. He's got a good feel for that. Aside from school plays and things, he hasn't shown any desire to become an actor. Whew!"

We've collected her some of the reactions to the new photo from Johnny Depp's fans. Keep reading to see what they had to say.

Cover photo by Atsushi Tomura/Getty Images