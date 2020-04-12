Movie Theatre Marquees Are Extra Clever During the Quarantine

Due to the current coronavirus pandemic, "non-essential" businesses around the world have shut down to help ensure people stay home. With only 14 exceptions, movie theaters across the United States have closed down. The future of some big theatre chains remain unclear, and it was reported this week that AMC Theatres are in talks to hire bankruptcy lawyers. While the future is uncertain for many movie houses, some have decided to spread a little joy with heartfelt and humorous marquee messages. The Hollywood Reporter recently posted some photos of these marquees and shared them with Twitter.

"Does your local theater have a funny, smart or hopeful message on their marquee? Reply to us with a picture and location of the sign," The Hollywood Reporter wrote. Between their tweets and the replies, there are some great marquee pictures floating around the social media site.

Does your local theater have a funny, smart or hopeful message on their marquee? Reply to us with a picture and location of the sign! https://t.co/pKecTxXAWA — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) April 10, 2020

You can check out some of the best marquee tweets shared by The Hollywood Reporter and others below...