Movie Theatre Marquees Are Extra Clever During the Quarantine
Due to the current coronavirus pandemic, "non-essential" businesses around the world have shut down to help ensure people stay home. With only 14 exceptions, movie theaters across the United States have closed down. The future of some big theatre chains remain unclear, and it was reported this week that AMC Theatres are in talks to hire bankruptcy lawyers. While the future is uncertain for many movie houses, some have decided to spread a little joy with heartfelt and humorous marquee messages. The Hollywood Reporter recently posted some photos of these marquees and shared them with Twitter.
"Does your local theater have a funny, smart or hopeful message on their marquee? Reply to us with a picture and location of the sign," The Hollywood Reporter wrote. Between their tweets and the replies, there are some great marquee pictures floating around the social media site.
Does your local theater have a funny, smart or hopeful message on their marquee? Reply to us with a picture and location of the sign! https://t.co/pKecTxXAWA— The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) April 10, 2020
You can check out some of the best marquee tweets shared by The Hollywood Reporter and others below...
Double Feature
The Grand Lake theater displays a message about president Donald Trump and the Coronavirus on their marquee in Oakland, California on March 18, 2020 https://t.co/cZNUAF0LXe pic.twitter.com/6mtdL9SVit— The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) April 10, 2020
Listen To Doc
@KigginsTheatre in Vancouver, WA has an awesome sign up! (Photo taken by Kigginsc, not me.) pic.twitter.com/rtFUCwpafL— Ryan Philbrook (@RyanPhilbrookVO) April 11, 2020
Keep Your Distance
The Colonial Theatre in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania put displays an amusing message on its marquee while closed during quarantine https://t.co/Pn0KtZ0kWu pic.twitter.com/kMJ4uG4v8Z— The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) April 10, 2020
Just An Intermission
〽️Michigan Theater here in Ann Arbor @michigantheater pic.twitter.com/abFpvqMP1q— Lisa Bankey✨ (@lisabankey) April 10, 2020
We're All Kevins Now
The Neues Off movie theater with its Marquee banner reading "Home Alone" and a sad smiley face in Berlin, Germany on March 18 2020 https://t.co/74AJXKRfU7 pic.twitter.com/ydrTjLYJUb— The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) April 10, 2020
Not With Those Soda Sizes
got a GREAT sign From Clayton Delaware pic.twitter.com/90dWP5WErH— Jeanne Bianco (@JeanneB1962) April 10, 2020
Stay At Home If You Want To Live
The Music Box in Chicago, Illinois channeled their inner #Terminator for their shutdown marquee message https://t.co/Pn0KtZ0kWu pic.twitter.com/faT4CipsfI— The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) April 10, 2020
Not Yet
The Plaza Theatre in Atlanta, Georgia put up a classic #Gladiator quote on their marquee during the theater shutdown https://t.co/VPOZ0AOVTP pic.twitter.com/LKnr65pb0c— The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) April 10, 2020
No One Is Supposed To Be Here Today
Uptown Theater, Minneapolis has both Clerks and Ferris Bueller references. (sign on other side says "Take Out Movies Only") pic.twitter.com/MLTaO2w6Tt— ChelseTRON (@ChelseTRON86) April 11, 2020
Waiting For That Happy Ending
@THR Bay Theatre -Los Angeles, CA pic.twitter.com/Ul5laPSG1N— Pearce (@LPearce18) April 10, 2020
Have you seen any clever movie theatre signs since the quarantine began? Tell us in the comments!
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.