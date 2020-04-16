Nerd Rock Legends They Might Be Giants Release Compilation Album to Benefit Band and Crew Amid Pandemic

✖

They Might Be Giants, who have helped to shape college rock and nerd rock for decades, have released a new compilation album aimed at benefiting their backing band and production crew, who are feeling the financial strain of the novel coronavirus pandemic that has closed down most of the entertainment industry. The name-your-own price album is available digitally in MP3 and lossless formats; you can get it for $10 and up, and the download will be immediate. They Might Be Giants was founded in 1982, and was originally just co-founders John Flansburgh and John Linnell touring alone or with a drum machine. In the '90s, they would add a backing band, which has become a more regular part of not just their tours but also their studio albums.

Flansburgh, who sent a note to fans announcing the compilation album, joked about the timing of their recent decision to bring a larger band together. You can see what he had to say below.

"Clearly we have picked the wrong century to try to keep a band together," wrote TMBG co-founder John Flansburgh in a statement. "In an effort to help our people make it through this difficult time, we have put together a small compilation of some great but less exposed songs, including a few rarities that aren’t on streaming sites at all. Over the years we have facilitated a number of fundraising events and we have always marveled at our audience's generosity. Now in this strange moment, it has all come home. On behalf of our co-workers, we hope you all can participate now so we can keep things going for them. ALL proceeds will be an even 11-way split to the dedicated people John [Linnell] and I have relied on the most--our band and crew."

You can get the album at the band's official website.

"If this is a set of songs you are interested in checking out, or you simply want to help the people who get They Might Be Giants down, we truly appreciate your help," Flansburgh added. "We understand if this is too tough a time to be asking anything of you -- there is a lot going on and our folks are hardly alone in this difficult time. The suggested contribution is $10, but if you want to put in more, we aren’t going to stop you! Stay safe and wash your hands."

